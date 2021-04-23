Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Buick LaCrosse

54,585 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2010 Buick LaCrosse

2010 Buick LaCrosse

BLUETOOTH | ONLY 54 KM! | OPEN SUNDAYS!

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Buick LaCrosse

BLUETOOTH | ONLY 54 KM! | OPEN SUNDAYS!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 6983057
  2. 6983057
  3. 6983057
  4. 6983057
  5. 6983057
  6. 6983057
  7. 6983057
  8. 6983057
  9. 6983057
  10. 6983057
  11. 6983057
  12. 6983057
  13. 6983057
  14. 6983057
  15. 6983057
  16. 6983057
  17. 6983057
  18. 6983057
  19. 6983057
  20. 6983057
  21. 6983057
  22. 6983057
  23. 6983057
Contact Seller

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

54,585KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6983057
  • Stock #: P6810
  • VIN: 1G4GH5EC6AF296515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6810
  • Mileage 54,585 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates - apply through the “get approved” link above! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/ https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/ https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd We offer finance solutions to all credit situations. Click here to learn more!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2011 Ford Mustang Sh...
 58,885 KM
$45,950 + tax & lic
2016 Infiniti Q50 Re...
 56,318 KM
$29,950 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 80,479 KM
$27,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory