2010 Cadillac Escalade

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2010 Cadillac Escalade

2010 Cadillac Escalade

AWD 4DR

2010 Cadillac Escalade

AWD 4DR

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1688331431
  2. 1688331436
  3. 1688331440
  4. 1688331445
  5. 1688331450
  6. 1688331455
  7. 1688331460
  8. 1688331467
  9. 1688331472
  10. 1688331477
  11. 1688331481
  12. 1688331485
  13. 1688331489
  14. 1688331494
  15. 1688331498
  16. 1688331600
  17. 1688331603
  18. 1688331606
  19. 1688331609
  20. 1688331615
  21. 1688331620
  22. 1688331625
  23. 1688331631
  24. 1688331639
  25. 1688331644
  26. 1688331649
  27. 1688331654
  28. 1688331659
  29. 1688331664
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10138596
  VIN: 1GYUKBEF1AR253128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean, ALL WHEEL DRIVE Escalade. Heated seats, leather, sunroof, navigation, back up camera and so much more. very very well mainated. Recent tires, brakes, full tune up and more. RUNS FANTASTIC !! Great SUV, very hard to find this clean. Priced to sell.. NO ACCIDENTS !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

