$12,999+ tax & licensing
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2010 Cadillac Escalade
AWD 4DR
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10138596
- VIN: 1GYUKBEF1AR253128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean, ALL WHEEL DRIVE Escalade. Heated seats, leather, sunroof, navigation, back up camera and so much more. very very well mainated. Recent tires, brakes, full tune up and more. RUNS FANTASTIC !! Great SUV, very hard to find this clean. Priced to sell.. NO ACCIDENTS !!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2