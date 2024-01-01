Menu
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SAsqo6WF40N2gKfQROZAfB6jQZlHORvb

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: click here

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

2010 Chevrolet Corvette

66,895 KM

$52,988

+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Corvette

Coupe Grand Sport 4LT

2010 Chevrolet Corvette

Coupe Grand Sport 4LT

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$52,988

+ taxes & licensing

66,895KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YT2DW7A5100016

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 100016
  • Mileage 66,895 KM

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SAsqo6WF40N2gKfQROZAfB6jQZlHORvb

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Manual
RWD

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
$52,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2010 Chevrolet Corvette