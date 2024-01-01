$49,988+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Corvette
Convertible Grand Sport 4LT
2010 Chevrolet Corvette
Convertible Grand Sport 4LT
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
$49,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 103642
- Mileage 35,970 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights include: 4LT Interior Package, Black Power Convertible Top, NPP Exhaust, Chrome 5 Spoke Rims, Silver Brake Calipers, 4 Brand New Firestone Tires, NPP Performance Exhaust, Alpine Head Unit, Carbon Weave Interior Trim, Grand Sport Carpeted Floor Mats, MEM Driver Memory Seat, & HUD Heads-Up Display.
Grand Sport is one of the most storied nicknames in Corvette's illustrious racing heritage.
This example makes a statement whether the sun is shining, or the clouds get gloomy presented in Torch Red Paint sitting on it's wide body with fat 5 Spoke Chrome Rims. The Black & Red Leather Seats are Attractive & Comfortable.
The 6.2L LS3 V8 produces 430HP paired to a 6 Speed Manual Transmission.
The Grand Sport replaces the Corvettes previous Z51 package & brings a greater degree of handling performance, with wider wheels and tires; revised shock, stabilizer bar and spring specifications; & specific gearing. The complete list of content & special features for the Grand Sport includes: Wider Front & Rear Fenders including specific front fenders with integrated Grand Sport badges, Z06-style Front Splitter & Rear Spoiler, Functional Brake Ducts & Extra Cooling, Active Performance Exhaust, Unique 5 Spoke Chrome Wheels, Large 275/35ZR18 Tires in Front & 325/30ZR19 Rear Tires, Z06-size brakes with Four-Piston Calipers, & Specific Rear Axle Ratio on Automatic Models.
The 4LT Package includes: Custom Leather Wrapped Interior Package features Leather-Wrapped Upper Instrument Panel, Upper Door Trim Panels & Console Storage cover, MEM Power Memory Seats with Grand Sport embroidered in the Headrests, Power Bolster & Lumbar, Heated Seats, NAV Navigation, HUD Heads Up Display, CD Player, Sport Leather Steering Wheel with Tilt/Telescopic, Universal Garage Door Opener, Pedal Cover Set, Bluetooth & Voice Recognition, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Compass in the Rearview Mirror, Auto Temperature Control, Heated Power Mirrors, & Cargo Net.
A Clean Carfax. Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=aMPZLBWHblYbwiNUziWYcvEqlq%2FSJypM
Yes we take trade in vehicles.
Check us out on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eA6ZNNDGudI
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/
We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton.
In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.
Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.
To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.
We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.
Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.
Email: sales@munromotors.com
Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.
Delivery is available. Ask for details
All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.
Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Munro Motors
Email Munro Motors
Munro Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-927-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-927-0159