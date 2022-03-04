Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Corvette

57,850 KM

Details Description Features

$47,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Corvette

2010 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Cpe

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Cpe

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

  1. 8611709
  2. 8611709
  3. 8611709
  4. 8611709
  5. 8611709
  6. 8611709
  7. 8611709
  8. 8611709
  9. 8611709
  10. 8611709
  11. 8611709
  12. 8611709
  13. 8611709
  14. 8611709
  15. 8611709
  16. 8611709
  17. 8611709
  18. 8611709
  19. 8611709
  20. 8611709
  21. 8611709
  22. 8611709
  23. 8611709
  24. 8611709
  25. 8611709
  26. 8611709
  27. 8611709
  28. 8611709
  29. 8611709
  30. 8611709
  31. 8611709
  32. 8611709
  33. 8611709
  34. 8611709
  35. 8611709
  36. 8611709
  37. 8611709
  38. 8611709
  39. 8611709
Contact Seller

$47,988

+ taxes & licensing

57,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8611709
  • Stock #: 102293
  • VIN: 1G1YA2DW2A5102293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 102293
  • Mileage 57,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Driving is believing when it comes to this American icon. A short period behind the wheel will revolutionize your logic. The Corvette is quick, holds to the road, & it's more pleasant as a daily driver than anything this capable has a right to be. This car is presented in Victory Red with Black Deluxe Leather Seats. The 6.2L LS3 V8 produces 430hp is paired to a 6 Speed Tremec Manual Transmission. Vehicle Highlights include: Full Aftermarket Stereo System that sounds clean (Sony Touchscreen Head Unit with Rear Camera & Bluetooth, Replaced Speakers, & a Kicker Subwoofer), Slotted Brake Rotors with ABS, Soft Ride Suspension, & Body coloured Removeable Targa Roof. Other notable Interior features include: Leather Sport Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Dual Zone Climate Control, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Heated Mirrors, & Power Drivers Seat. The Exterior has High Intensity Headlights, Silver Split 5 Spoke Wheels (18x8.5 & 19x10), Circular Tail Lights, Bright Quad Tips, & Dark Window Tint that makes this a sporty car. It has a clean Carfax. This is here & available at Munro Motors so come down & have a look at this one for yourself, we look forward to seeing you real soon.

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2B9tbqEmscdmubL7hTm5iFTgcAN69Zswn

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KqyqwwoXqjY

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Manual
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Munro Motors

2010 Chevrolet Corve...
 57,850 KM
$47,988 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Corve...
 35,911 KM
$46,988 + tax & lic
2002 Chevrolet Camar...
 83,875 KM
$19,988 + tax & lic

Email Munro Motors

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

Call Dealer

1-888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-927-0159

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory