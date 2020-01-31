Menu
2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | KEYLESS ENTRY | CRUISE | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS |

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | KEYLESS ENTRY | CRUISE | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS |

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,771KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4664892
  • Stock #: OEG7678A
  • VIN: 2CNALDEW3A6407461
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

ONE OWNER! 2010 Chevy Equinox LT include 17-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning, rear spoiler, variable intermittent wipers, rear washer/wiper, driver information centre, rear cargo light, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, power windows with driver's express-down, power locks with keyless entry, OnStar, theft deterrent system, cruise control, power driver's height and lumbar adjustment, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat, automatic headlamps, CD/MP3 stereo, exterior temperature display, charcoal roof rails, body-colour heated mirrors, premium cloth seats, deep tinted glass, fog lamps, compass, floor mats and block heater. Do Not Pay For 90 Days $0 Down Car Loan Approvals We Pay Aggressively For Trades Open Sundays 11-4PM Trust your dealer- Northway Ford Lincoln has been recognized as 2019 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner and it has been persistent since 2014 with receiving the award for Consumer Satisfaction. Get a free CarProof with every vehicle. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Dealer Rater & Google Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience. Free CarProof Report with every vehicle! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Apply Now! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) A Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located in Brantford, Ontario.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior

