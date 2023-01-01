Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>1 OWNER< NO ACCIDENTS ONLY 68000KMS.... LIKE NEW. Great clean car that has been very very well looked after. Great service history at dealer. Recent tires, brakes, just tuned up and more. very very nice car all readu to go !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p>

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

68,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,399

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LS

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1703118127
  2. 1703118133
  3. 1703118139
  4. 1703118144
  5. 1703118148
  6. 1703118152
  7. 1703118156
  8. 1703118158
  9. 1703118161
  10. 1703118165
  11. 1703118168
  12. 1703118171
  13. 1703118174
  14. 1703118177
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,399

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
68,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZB5E08AF282757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

1 OWNER< NO ACCIDENTS ONLY 68000KMS.... LIKE NEW. Great clean car that has been very very well looked after. Great service history at dealer. Recent tires, brakes, just tuned up and more. very very nice car all readu to go !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2010 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn LS for sale in Brantford, ON
2010 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn LS 68,000 KM $8,399 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring 4dr Wgn Auto GL for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring 4dr Wgn Auto GL 140,000 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX for sale in Brantford, ON
2010 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX 210,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,399

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Malibu