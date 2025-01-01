Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this 2010 Chevrolet Malibu LT Platinum Edition, now available at Right Choice Auto. This sleek silver beauty boasts a sophisticated black interior and is ready to impress with its smooth performance and practical design. With a fuel-efficient 2.4L engine, this Malibu is perfect for daily commutes and weekend getaways alike. This well-maintained vehicle has 145,000km on the odometer and is ready to provide you with many more years of driving pleasure.

This Chevrolet Malibu is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here are five highlights:

Platinum Edition: This Malibu is a Platinum Edition, offering a premium driving experience.
Flex Fuel: Save at the pumps with the ability to use both gasoline and E85 fuel.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
Spacious Interior: The four-door sedan offers comfortable seating for passengers and ample cargo space.
Front Wheel Drive: Providing confident handling and control in various road conditions.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2010 Chevrolet Malibu
LT PLATINUM EDITION
$4,999 + taxes & licensing
145,000 KM
VIN 1G1ZD5E01AF203794
Exterior Colour: Silver
Interior Colour: Black
Body Style: Sedan
Fuel Type: Flex Fuel
Drive Type: Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: Automatic
Doors: 4-door
Passengers: 5

Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this 2010 Chevrolet Malibu LT Platinum Edition, now available at Right Choice Auto. This sleek silver beauty boasts a sophisticated black interior and is ready to impress with its smooth performance and practical design. With a fuel-efficient 2.4L engine, this Malibu is perfect for daily commutes and weekend getaways alike. This well-maintained vehicle has 145,000km on the odometer and is ready to provide you with many more years of driving pleasure.

This Chevrolet Malibu is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here are five highlights:

  • Platinum Edition: This Malibu is a Platinum Edition, offering a premium driving experience.
  • Flex Fuel: Save at the pumps with the ability to use both gasoline and E85 fuel.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
  • Spacious Interior: The four-door sedan offers comfortable seating for passengers and ample cargo space.
  • Front Wheel Drive: Providing confident handling and control in various road conditions.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2010 Chevrolet Malibu