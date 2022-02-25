$7,299+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Malibu
LT PLATINUM EDITION
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8343366
- VIN: 1G1ZD5E07AF192025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Clean car. Very well sorted. Drives perfect. LT Platinum Edition. Leather and suede seats, loaded with much more. Great service history, 2 sets of wheels and tires, Has been very well looked after and it shows. Great on fuel and just a great package. Nice car, shows very well. !
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
