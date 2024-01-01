Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>ALL WHEEL DRIVE and LTZ so LOADED. 7 SEATER !!! Very cleasn, 1 owner car. Sunroof, heated and cooled leather seats and so much more. Very very well mainatained with updated timinging chain, recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Really solid SUV !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2010 Chevrolet Traverse

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Chevrolet Traverse

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Traverse

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1721392361
  2. 1721392365
  3. 1721392370
  4. 1721392376
  5. 1721392379
  6. 1721392387
  7. 1721392392
  8. 1721392394
  9. 1721392400
  10. 1721392404
  11. 1721392411
  12. 1721392415
  13. 1721392419
  14. 1721392422
  15. 1721392425
  16. 1721392427
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNLVHEDXAS141664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

ALL WHEEL DRIVE and LTZ so LOADED. 7 SEATER !!! Very cleasn, 1 owner car. Sunroof, heated and cooled leather seats and so much more. Very very well mainatained with updated timinging chain, recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Really solid SUV !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr V6 Auto GL Sport for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr V6 Auto GL Sport 155,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr Wgn Limited for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr Wgn Limited 180,000 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Edge Limited for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Ford Edge Limited 180,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Traverse