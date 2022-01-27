Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Caliber

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Caliber

2010 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8156806
  • VIN: 1B3CB4HA0AD556073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Super clean SXT model. Fully loaded. Very very clean car. Runs really well. No Accidents. No stories. Rust proofed regularly. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Ready to go anywhere!! Just a solid car ! Great car, great price..

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2008 Cadillac CTS 1SA
 175,000 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Escape XLT...
 180,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Forte EX
 140,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory