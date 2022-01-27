$5,999+ tax & licensing
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2010 Dodge Caliber
2010 Dodge Caliber
SXT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8156806
- VIN: 1B3CB4HA0AD556073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!
Super clean SXT model. Fully loaded. Very very clean car. Runs really well. No Accidents. No stories. Rust proofed regularly. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Ready to go anywhere!! Just a solid car ! Great car, great price..
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
