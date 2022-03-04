$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Caliber
SXT
138,062KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8542898
- Stock #: 22222
- VIN: 1B3CB4HA8AD634003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,062 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Caliber radiates toughness at any angle with its bold design. It delivers form, function, and convenience beyond expectation with its unique features. The comfortable interior has room for five plus cargo with a cabin that's surprisingly roomy for a compact. For a hatchback with all the right quirks, check out this Dodge Caliber. This hatchback has 138,062 kms. It's gold in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.
Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
