<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!</p><p>PRICED TO SELL !!! NO ACCIDENTS ,Nice Caravan, 7 seater people mover. Good service record. Runs good, CERTIFIED. Has had lots of work done. Recent tires, brakes, just tuned up, fluid changes and MORE !!.. Great van, even better price !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

205,000 KM

Details Description

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
Fair Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

PRICED TO SELL !!! NO ACCIDENTS ,Nice Caravan, 7 seater people mover. Good service record. Runs good, CERTIFIED. Has had lots of work done. Recent tires, brakes, just tuned up, fluid changes and MORE !!.. Great van, even better price !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-XXXX

905-878-1797

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan