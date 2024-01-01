$3,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 205,000 KM
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
PRICED TO SELL !!! NO ACCIDENTS ,Nice Caravan, 7 seater people mover. Good service record. Runs good, CERTIFIED. Has had lots of work done. Recent tires, brakes, just tuned up, fluid changes and MORE !!.. Great van, even better price !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
