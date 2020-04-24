Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT *Clean Carfax* Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT *Clean Carfax* Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 200,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4936791
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DXXAR342332
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available, online only, for the protection of you our customer and our staff. During Covid-19 purchases will be completed online with our Touchless process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. Most Service Ontario locations remain open, so we are able to transfer the vehicle into the customers name. Contact us for more information. 

 

In-House Financing available at this time on most vehicles. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. 

 

CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - FINANCING AVAILABLE - ONE OWNER + CLEAN CARFAX - Remote Autostart, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, Rearview Camera, DVD Entertainment, Stow N Go Seating, Power Options and much more

Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!

With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets.

At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Lumbar Support
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals

