Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Journey

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1694304765
  2. 1694304769
  3. 1694304772
  4. 1694304776
  5. 1694304779
  6. 1694304782
  7. 1694304785
  8. 1694304788
  9. 1694304793
  10. 1694304798
  11. 1694304803
  12. 1694304808
  13. 1694304813
  14. 1694304817
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10401399
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FV4AT243084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Clean Journey SXT, have back up camera, upgraded audio. Recent tires, brakes tune up etc. Great service history. Very well looked after.. NO ACCIDENTS, 2 owner car. Has power convience package, bluetooth and so much more..

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2013 Chevrolet Trax LT
 160,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey A...
 150,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 150,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory