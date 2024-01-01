$7,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Journey
FWD 4DR SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Super clean Journey !! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !! Very very well maintained unit with recent tires, brakes, tune up, belts, tensioners and so much more. Runs great, no issues. Great SUV, loaded as well. HAs been well looked after
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
