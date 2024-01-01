Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean Journey !! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !! Very very well maintained unit with recent tires, brakes, tune up, belts, tensioners and so much more. Runs great, no issues. Great SUV, loaded as well. HAs been well looked after

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

2010 Dodge Journey

115,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SE

2010 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3D4PG4FB0AT250422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean Journey !! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !! Very very well maintained unit with recent tires, brakes, tune up, belts, tensioners and so much more. Runs great, no issues. Great SUV, loaded as well. HAs been well looked after

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-XXXX

905-878-1797

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2010 Dodge Journey