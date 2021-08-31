2010 Dodge Journey

+ taxes & licensing
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
COVID-19 UPDATE: OPEN FOR BUSINESS! No Appointment needed for test drives. Open 9am-5pm Mon - Fri and 9am-3pm Sat. 519-759-7196.
Financing Available! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. Most income types accepted! $0 DOWN OAC. IN-HOUSE Financing also available - contact us for more details.
CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - NO ACCIDENTS - V6 3.5L Engine, Towing Package, Cruise Control, Bluetooth/AUX, Sunroof, Power Options, Keyless Entry, and more
Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!
With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets. $1000 coverage limit per claim.
At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.
