Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT *Clean Carfax* Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT *Clean Carfax* Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 310,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4674417
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT9AS205035
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

*FREE $100 GAS CARD WITH EVERY PURCHASE IN JAN/FEB/MARCH 2020* FINANCING AVAILABLE - CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - 4X4 5.7L HEMI V8 ENGINE - Clean Carfax - Tonneau Cover, Remote Autostart, Towing Package, Power Options and more Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out! With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets. At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Five Star Auto

2010 Hyundai Accent ...
 155,000 KM
$4,295 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 195,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2011 RAM 1500 4x4 ST...
 195,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-759-XXXX

(click to show)

519-759-7196

Send A Message