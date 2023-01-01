Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Edge

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Edge

2010 Ford Edge

4dr Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Edge

4dr Limited AWD

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1695565863
  2. 1695565871
  3. 1695565877
  4. 1695565882
  5. 1695565888
  6. 1695565894
  7. 1695565900
  8. 1695565905
  9. 1695565910
  10. 1695565915
  11. 1695565920
  12. 1695565925
  13. 1695565930
  14. 1695565935
  15. 1695565941
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10465122
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC1ABB37115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

LOADED ALL WHEEL DRIVE Egde, NO ACCIDENTS, 1 Owner car. LIMITED with heated leather seats, HUGE sunroof and so much more. Just a great SUV, very very well looked after and maintained. Just a great driver !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 145,000 KM
$12,499 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape 4WD...
 200,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Sorento AWD...
 130,000 KM
$13,599 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory