2010 Ford Edge

210,000 KM

$7,499
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Limited

2010 Ford Edge

Limited

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

210,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7365386
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC8ABB06508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Very clean ALL WHEEL DRIVE EDGE. Limited edition, fullly loaded with heated leather seats, huge sunroof !! much much more. 1 Owner car, no accidents. ALL highway kms. No issues, runs and drives like a new car. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Ready to go anywhere !! Located at our Brantford location.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGADLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

