2010 Ford Edge

+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Very clean ALL WHEEL DRIVE EDGE. Limited edition, fullly loaded with heated leather seats, huge sunroof !! much much more. 1 Owner car, no accidents. ALL highway kms. No issues, runs and drives like a new car. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Ready to go anywhere !! Located at our Brantford location.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGADLESS OF CREDIT !!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2