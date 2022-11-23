$9,299+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2010 Ford Edge
4DR Sel AWD
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,299
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9419785
- VIN: 2FMDK4JC7ABB30980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean SEL Edge. ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT !!! 1 owner car. Very well maintained with a great servive history. Fully loaded with heated leather seats, full power package and key less entry and MORE !! Recent tires, brakes and full tune up with fluid change. Great clean unit. Well looked after backed by a 2 year warranty, 750 per claim.
WE FIANANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.