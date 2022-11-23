Menu
2010 Ford Edge

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,299

+ tax & licensing
$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

4DR Sel AWD

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9419785
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC7ABB30980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean SEL Edge. ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT !!! 1 owner car. Very well maintained with a great servive history. Fully loaded with heated leather seats, full power package and key less entry and MORE !! Recent tires, brakes and full tune up with fluid change. Great clean unit. Well looked after backed by a 2 year warranty, 750 per claim.

WE FIANANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

