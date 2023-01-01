$9,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2010 Ford Edge
Limited
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9496843
- VIN: 2FMDK3KC1ABA29751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Fully loaded LIMITED EDGE !! Super clean car, heated leather seats, power package with keyless entry, alloy wheels and so much more !! Very well maintained at local dealer with extensive service history, 1 owner car with recent tires, brakes and just tuned up. Super clean car that has been well looked after and it shows. Backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims with 750 per claim
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.