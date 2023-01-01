2010 Ford Edge

Menu
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9496843
  VIN: 2FMDK3KC1ABA29751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Fully loaded LIMITED EDGE !! Super clean car, heated leather seats, power package with keyless entry, alloy wheels and so much more !! Very well maintained at local dealer with extensive service history, 1 owner car with recent tires, brakes and just tuned up. Super clean car that has been well looked after and it shows. Backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims with 750 per claim

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

