2010 Ford Escape

+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!
This Ford Escape is a great vehicle for all seasons and all types of people, detailed to make the gold colour shine and interior to look mint, Drives/runs extremely well for a 5 person SUV that is ALL WHEEL DRIVE
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2