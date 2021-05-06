Menu
2010 Ford Escape

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

XLT

2010 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7058027
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG6AKC39079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!

This Ford Escape is a great vehicle for all seasons and all types of people, detailed to make the gold colour shine and interior to look mint, Drives/runs extremely well for a 5 person SUV that is ALL WHEEL DRIVE

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

