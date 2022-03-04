$8,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2010 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8648381
- VIN: 1FMCU9D74AKD03197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!
VERY Clean XLT Escape. ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!! 1 Owner, No Accidents. Dealer Serviced. Very very well maintained with new tires, new brakes, tune up as well. Very very clean car. Fully loaded with factory remote starter. COLD A/C. Has always been properly maintained and it shows. Just a super clean, well looked after SUV. Ready to go anywhere !! 2 Year warranty included as well. 750 per clain ammount.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.