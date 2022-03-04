Menu
2010 Ford Escape

160,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

XLT

2010 Ford Escape

XLT

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8648381
  • VIN: 1FMCU9D74AKD03197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

VERY Clean XLT Escape. ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!! 1 Owner, No Accidents. Dealer Serviced. Very very well maintained with new tires, new brakes, tune up as well. Very very clean car. Fully loaded with factory remote starter. COLD A/C. Has always been properly maintained and it shows. Just a super clean, well looked after SUV. Ready to go anywhere !! 2 Year warranty included as well. 750 per clain ammount.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

