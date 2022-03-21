Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Escape

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8720348
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG9AKB06221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Very clean XLT Escape. ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!! Rust proffed regularly. Loaded with power seats, remote starter and so much more. NO ACCIDENTS !! Very well maintained and it shows. Recent tires, new front end and alignment as well, tune up and brakes done. Needs nothing !! 2 year warranty included. 750 per claim.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2010 Ford Escape 4WD...
 195,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Accent ...
 140,000 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 180,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory