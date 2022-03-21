$7,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2010 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8720348
- VIN: 1FMCU9DG9AKB06221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Very clean XLT Escape. ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!! Rust proffed regularly. Loaded with power seats, remote starter and so much more. NO ACCIDENTS !! Very well maintained and it shows. Recent tires, new front end and alignment as well, tune up and brakes done. Needs nothing !! 2 year warranty included. 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.