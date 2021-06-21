2010 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999 + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7384934

7384934 VIN: 1FTFW1EV1AFD14662

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.