2010 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
CERTIFIED with 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Clean 4X4 F150. Very well maintained truck. ONLY 180000kms. Clean inside. Was never worked. Recent tires, brakes, tune up, suspension work, new battery and more. Just a great solid reliable truck. Ready to work or play. Located in our Brantford location.
