2010 Ford F-150

180,000 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

XTR

Location

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7384934
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV1AFD14662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED with 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Clean 4X4 F150. Very well maintained truck. ONLY 180000kms. Clean inside. Was never worked. Recent tires, brakes, tune up, suspension work, new battery and more. Just a great solid reliable truck. Ready to work or play. Located in our Brantford location.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire

