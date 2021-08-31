2010 Ford F-150

Menu
220,000 KM

Details

XLT

XLT

Location

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

220,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7906074
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EV3AKB67233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!

Very Clean XLT 4X4 F150 !!! Runs great !!! just had rockers and cab corners done. NO RUST !! 3" lift kit. New wheels and tires. Recent brakes, tune up etc. Runs really well. No issues. Ready to go anywhere !! Just a solid 4X4 unit. Fully loaded XLT, has seat covers and remote starter as well.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

