2010 Ford F-150
XLT
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8239062
- VIN: 1ftew1e89afb64659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED
XTT model 4X4 only 180 KMS. NO ACCIDENTS. Very very well maintained truck. New cab corners and rockers done by previous owner . Clean truck, ready to go. Great service history and always properly maintained. Never worked. 4.6L with many upgrades. Very reliable truck.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
