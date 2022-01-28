Menu
2010 Ford F-150

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8239062
  VIN: 1ftew1e89afb64659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED

XTT model 4X4 only 180 KMS. NO ACCIDENTS. Very very well maintained truck. New cab corners and rockers done by previous owner . Clean truck, ready to go. Great service history and always properly maintained. Never worked.  4.6L with many upgrades. Very reliable truck. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

