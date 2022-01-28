Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Flex

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Flex

2010 Ford Flex

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Flex

SEL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8177851
  • VIN: 2FMGK5CC6ABD00262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!

Fully loaded Flex, 6 seater. Heated black leather seats, huge sunroof and so much more. NO ACCIDENTS, no issues. Very very well maintained unit with recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Ready to go anywhere. Just a very well kep SUV. Runs perfect !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 140,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fiesta SE
 155,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Caliber U...
 155,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory