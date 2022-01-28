$7,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Flex
SEL
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8177851
- VIN: 2FMGK5CC6ABD00262
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!
Fully loaded Flex, 6 seater. Heated black leather seats, huge sunroof and so much more. NO ACCIDENTS, no issues. Very very well maintained unit with recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Ready to go anywhere. Just a very well kep SUV. Runs perfect !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
