2010 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn V6 SEL FWD
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10267485
- VIN: 3FAHP0JG4AR183338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean car, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, DEALER serviced with a great service history. Loaded with heated leather seats, full power option as well. This car has been very very well looked after. Recent tires, brakes and tune up. Just a great car, ready to go !!\
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2