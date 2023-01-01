2010 Ford Fusion

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10267485

10267485 VIN: 3FAHP0JG4AR183338

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.