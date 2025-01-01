$5,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2010 Ford Fusion SE, available now at Five Star Auto. This silver beauty boasts a sleek and modern design, complete with a black interior that provides a comfortable and sophisticated driving experience. The Fusion SE is powered by a responsive 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission for smooth and efficient driving. This front-wheel drive sedan offers a comfortable ride and plenty of space for passengers and cargo. With 158,000km on the odometer, this Fusion SE is ready for many more adventures.
This well-maintained Fusion SE is packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable and convenient. Here are five highlights that will get you excited:
- Sleek and Stylish Design: The Fusion SE stands out with its modern and elegant design, turning heads wherever you go.
- Comfortable and Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride with plenty of legroom for both front and rear passengers.
- Reliable and Efficient Engine: The 4-cylinder engine delivers reliable performance while being fuel-efficient, saving you money at the pump.
- Smooth and Effortless Driving: The automatic transmission makes driving a breeze, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience.
- Convenient Features: This Fusion SE comes equipped with a range of features to make your driving experience more convenient and enjoyable.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish sedan. Visit Five Star Auto today to take this 2010 Ford Fusion SE for a test drive and see for yourself why it's a great choice for your next vehicle.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only.
