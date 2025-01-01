Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2010 Ford Fusion SE, available now at Five Star Auto. This silver beauty boasts a sleek and modern design, complete with a black interior that provides a comfortable and sophisticated driving experience. The Fusion SE is powered by a responsive 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission for smooth and efficient driving. This front-wheel drive sedan offers a comfortable ride and plenty of space for passengers and cargo. With 158,000km on the odometer, this Fusion SE is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This well-maintained Fusion SE is packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable and convenient. Here are five highlights that will get you excited:</p><ul><li><strong>Sleek and Stylish Design:</strong> The Fusion SE stands out with its modern and elegant design, turning heads wherever you go.</li><li><strong>Comfortable and Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy a comfortable ride with plenty of legroom for both front and rear passengers.</li><li><strong>Reliable and Efficient Engine:</strong> The 4-cylinder engine delivers reliable performance while being fuel-efficient, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Smooth and Effortless Driving:</strong> The automatic transmission makes driving a breeze, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience.</li><li><strong>Convenient Features:</strong> This Fusion SE comes equipped with a range of features to make your driving experience more convenient and enjoyable.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish sedan. Visit Five Star Auto today to take this 2010 Ford Fusion SE for a test drive and see for yourself why its a great choice for your next vehicle.</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2010 Ford Fusion

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12529726

2010 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

  1. 1747319490590
  2. 1747319491071
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FAHP0HAXAR298706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2010 Ford Fusion SE, available now at Five Star Auto. This silver beauty boasts a sleek and modern design, complete with a black interior that provides a comfortable and sophisticated driving experience. The Fusion SE is powered by a responsive 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission for smooth and efficient driving. This front-wheel drive sedan offers a comfortable ride and plenty of space for passengers and cargo. With 158,000km on the odometer, this Fusion SE is ready for many more adventures.

This well-maintained Fusion SE is packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable and convenient. Here are five highlights that will get you excited:

  • Sleek and Stylish Design: The Fusion SE stands out with its modern and elegant design, turning heads wherever you go.
  • Comfortable and Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride with plenty of legroom for both front and rear passengers.
  • Reliable and Efficient Engine: The 4-cylinder engine delivers reliable performance while being fuel-efficient, saving you money at the pump.
  • Smooth and Effortless Driving: The automatic transmission makes driving a breeze, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience.
  • Convenient Features: This Fusion SE comes equipped with a range of features to make your driving experience more convenient and enjoyable.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish sedan. Visit Five Star Auto today to take this 2010 Ford Fusion SE for a test drive and see for yourself why it's a great choice for your next vehicle.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Five Star Auto

Used 2005 Honda Civic SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2005 Honda Civic SE 187,000 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg 132,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Murano S for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Nissan Murano S 152,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Five Star Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-759-XXXX

(click to show)

519-759-7196

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2010 Ford Fusion