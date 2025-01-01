Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this used 2010 Ford Fusion SE, available now at Five Star Auto! This sleek silver sedan offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With its classic design and dependable performance, this Fusion is a great choice for anyone seeking a well-rounded vehicle. This Fusion has a respectable 157,000 km on the odometer.</p><p>Inside, youll find a black interior that complements the exterior beautifully, creating a sophisticated and inviting cabin. The Fusion SE is equipped with a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making every journey a breeze. Whether youre commuting to work or running errands, this Ford Fusion offers a blend of practicality and style thats hard to beat.</p><p>Here are five features of this Ford Fusion that we think youll love:</p><ul><li><strong>Effortless Performance:</strong> The automatic transmission and fuel-efficient engine make for a smooth and enjoyable drive.</li><li><strong>Sleek Exterior:</strong> The silver exterior gives this Fusion a modern and timeless appeal.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> Enjoy the comfort and style of the black interior.</li><li><strong>Reliable Sedan:</strong> The Ford Fusion is a dependable sedan.</li><li><strong>Practical Design:</strong> This Fusion offers a versatile and practical four-door sedan design.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2010 Ford Fusion

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12562649

2010 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

  1. 1748105266
  2. 1748105265
  3. 1748105265
  4. 1748105265
  5. 1748105266
  6. 1748105265
  7. 1748105264
  8. 1748105264
  9. 1748105264
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FAHP0HAXAR298706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this used 2010 Ford Fusion SE, available now at Five Star Auto! This sleek silver sedan offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With its classic design and dependable performance, this Fusion is a great choice for anyone seeking a well-rounded vehicle. This Fusion has a respectable 157,000 km on the odometer.

Inside, you'll find a black interior that complements the exterior beautifully, creating a sophisticated and inviting cabin. The Fusion SE is equipped with a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making every journey a breeze. Whether you're commuting to work or running errands, this Ford Fusion offers a blend of practicality and style that's hard to beat.

Here are five features of this Ford Fusion that we think you'll love:

  • Effortless Performance: The automatic transmission and fuel-efficient engine make for a smooth and enjoyable drive.
  • Sleek Exterior: The silver exterior gives this Fusion a modern and timeless appeal.
  • Comfortable Interior: Enjoy the comfort and style of the black interior.
  • Reliable Sedan: The Ford Fusion is a dependable sedan.
  • Practical Design: This Fusion offers a versatile and practical four-door sedan design.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Five Star Auto

Used 2010 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2010 Ford Fusion SE 158,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Honda Civic SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2005 Honda Civic SE 187,000 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg 132,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Five Star Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-759-XXXX

(click to show)

519-759-7196

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2010 Ford Fusion