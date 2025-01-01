$5,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this used 2010 Ford Fusion SE, available now at Five Star Auto! This sleek silver sedan offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With its classic design and dependable performance, this Fusion is a great choice for anyone seeking a well-rounded vehicle. This Fusion has a respectable 157,000 km on the odometer.
Inside, you'll find a black interior that complements the exterior beautifully, creating a sophisticated and inviting cabin. The Fusion SE is equipped with a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making every journey a breeze. Whether you're commuting to work or running errands, this Ford Fusion offers a blend of practicality and style that's hard to beat.
Here are five features of this Ford Fusion that we think you'll love:
- Effortless Performance: The automatic transmission and fuel-efficient engine make for a smooth and enjoyable drive.
- Sleek Exterior: The silver exterior gives this Fusion a modern and timeless appeal.
- Comfortable Interior: Enjoy the comfort and style of the black interior.
- Reliable Sedan: The Ford Fusion is a dependable sedan.
- Practical Design: This Fusion offers a versatile and practical four-door sedan design.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Five Star Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
519-759-7196