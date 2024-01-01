Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean, 7 SEATER unit !!! Loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof and so much more. Great SUV, has always been very well looked after and serviced. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Runs and drives great. Very nice SUV !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2010 GMC Acadia

170,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 GMC Acadia

SLT1

2010 GMC Acadia

SLT1

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKLRMED2AJ147474

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean, 7 SEATER unit !!! Loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof and so much more. Great SUV, has always been very well looked after and serviced. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Runs and drives great. Very nice SUV !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2010 GMC Acadia