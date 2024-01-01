$7,999+ tax & licensing
2010 GMC Acadia
SLT1
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean, 7 SEATER unit !!! Loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof and so much more. Great SUV, has always been very well looked after and serviced. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Runs and drives great. Very nice SUV !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
