2010 GMC Sierra 1500

105,728 KM

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

4WD Ext Cab 143.5 SL NEVADA EDITION/ACCIDENT FREE

Location

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

105,728KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7062731
  • Stock #: 123620
  • VIN: 1GTSKUEA6AZ123620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 105,728 KM

Vehicle Description

PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE! FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!

TRIPS AUTO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER "19" YEARS!

ACCIDENT FREE!

WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES AND CUSTOMERS , BOTH PAST AND PRESENT !

WE WELCOME NEW CUSTOMERS!

ALL OF  OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A "VIGOROUS" CERTIFICATION PROCESS

WE DEAL WITH ALL CREDIT, GOOD OR INDIFFERENT, AS WE DO OUR TRUE DILIGENCE, TO OBTAIN THE BEST RATE OF INTEREST POSSIBLE FOR OUR CLIENTS!

WE DEAL WITH ALL OF THE MAJOR LENDERS !

WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE - IN 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

