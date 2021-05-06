2010 GMC Sierra 1500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $19,998 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 7 2 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7062731

7062731 Stock #: 123620

123620 VIN: 1GTSKUEA6AZ123620

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 105,728 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Split Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

