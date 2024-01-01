Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>SUPER CLEAN Terrain !!! ONLY 125000kms !!! Very clean, fully loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof and so much more. Very very well maintained , Great service history and 1 OWNER CAR. Recent brakes, NEW tires as well. Just a solid SUV !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2010 GMC Terrain

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 GMC Terrain

SLT-1

Watch This Vehicle

2010 GMC Terrain

SLT-1

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1710519539
  2. 1710519541
  3. 1710519543
  4. 1710519548
  5. 1710519553
  6. 1710519557
  7. 1710519562
  8. 1710519569
  9. 1710519577
  10. 1710519582
  11. 1710519586
  12. 1710519589
  13. 1710519594
  14. 1710519598
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2CTALFEWXA6284522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

SUPER CLEAN Terrain !!! ONLY 125000kms !!! Very clean, fully loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof and so much more. Very very well maintained , Great service history and 1 OWNER CAR. Recent brakes, NEW tires as well. Just a solid SUV !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2014 Buick Enclave AWD 4dr Premium for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Buick Enclave AWD 4dr Premium 190,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS 175,000 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Sportage AWD 4dr I4 Auto LX for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Kia Sportage AWD 4dr I4 Auto LX 185,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2010 GMC Terrain