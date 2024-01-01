Menu
Honda Accord 2010 4dr LX with only 71595km, 2.4L

Fully certified with experienced mechanic No accident Record/clean title

Free warranty for engine, transmission, powertrain and many more Financing option is available for full time Job holder

Very clean car

Options: Air conditioning

Cruice Control

Keyless entry Power windows

A Set of extra winter tires

Price $10995+HST+Plates

2010 Honda Accord

71,595 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Accord

4DR I4 AUTO LX

2010 Honda Accord

4DR I4 AUTO LX

Auto Step

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

647-819-1717

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,595KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCP2F35AA805575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,595 KM

Vehicle Description

Honda Accord 2010 4dr LX with only 71595km, 2.4L

 

Ø  Fully certified with experienced mechanic

Ø  No accident Record/clean title

Ø  Free warranty for engine, transmission, powertrain and many more

Ø  Financing option is available for full time Job holder

Ø  Very clean car

Options:

Ø Air conditioning

Ø Cruice Control

Ø Keyless entry

Ø Power windows

Ø A Set of extra winter tires

Price $10995+HST+Plates

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Auto Step

Auto Step

Auto Step

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

647-819-1717

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Step

647-819-1717

2010 Honda Accord