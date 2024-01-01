$10,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Accord
4DR I4 AUTO LX
Location
Auto Step
446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
647-819-1717
Certified
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,595 KM
Vehicle Description
Honda Accord 2010 4dr LX with only 71595km, 2.4L
Ø Fully certified with experienced mechanic
Ø No accident Record/clean title
Ø Free warranty for engine, transmission, powertrain and many more
Ø Financing option is available for full time Job holder
Ø Very clean car
Options:
Ø Air conditioning
Ø Cruice Control
Ø Keyless entry
Ø Power windows
Ø A Set of extra winter tires
Price $10995+HST+Plates
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Step
Auto Step
Call Dealer
647-819-XXXX(click to show)
647-819-1717