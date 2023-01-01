$7,999+ tax & licensing
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2010 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto GLS
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10277124
- VIN: KMHDU4AD9AU032725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean car, GLS model, loaded with power package, upgraded audio and MORE !!! 1 OWNER car, NO ACCIDENTS, has been very very well looked after and it shows. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and much more. Great reliable car.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
