Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Hyundai Elantra

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Elantra

2010 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1691536215
  2. 1691536220
  3. 1691536223
  4. 1691536226
  5. 1691536228
  6. 1691536231
  7. 1691536233
  8. 1691536236
  9. 1691536239
  10. 1691536243
  11. 1691536247
  12. 1691536252
  13. 1691536258
  14. 1691536262
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10277124
  • VIN: KMHDU4AD9AU032725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean car, GLS model, loaded with power package, upgraded audio and MORE !!! 1 OWNER car, NO ACCIDENTS, has been very very well looked after and it shows. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and much more. Great reliable car.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 150,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Soul 5dr Wg...
 155,000 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 115,000 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory