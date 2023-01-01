Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, Very, clean car that has been well maintained and it shows. Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Great solid car that has always been maintained properly.</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2010 Hyundai Elantra

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1701894915
  2. 1701894918
  3. 1701894921
  4. 1701894924
  5. 1701894927
  6. 1701894929
  7. 1701894932
  8. 1701894936
  9. 1701894939
  10. 1701894942
  11. 1701894945
  12. 1701894948
  13. 1701894951
  14. 1701894955
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,799

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDU4BD0AU124093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, Very, clean car that has been well maintained and it shows. Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Great solid car that has always been maintained properly.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2013 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn Auto EX Turbo+ for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn Auto EX Turbo+ 130,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Fiesta 4dr Sdn SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Ford Fiesta 4dr Sdn SE 110,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Limited for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Limited 235,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,799

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Elantra