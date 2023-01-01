Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1698935321
  2. 1698935323
  3. 1698935325
  4. 1698935327
  5. 1698935329
  6. 1698935330
  7. 1698935332
  8. 1698935334
  9. 1698935336
  10. 1698935338
  11. 1698935340
  12. 1698935342
  13. 1698935344
  14. 1698935345
  15. 1698935348
  16. 1698935350
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10619298
  • VIN: 5NMSG3AB6AH368271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean Santa Fe, ONLY 120000kms.... 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, just a very well kept Santa Fe and it shows. Great service history with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Drives like new.. Super well kept and just such a nice SUV!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 180,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Equin...
 145,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Forte 4dr S...
 145,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory