$8,499+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL W/SPORT
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL W/SPORT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean Santa Fe GL SPORT. LOaded with power sunroof, heated seats and so much more. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, very very well maintained and it shows with recent tires, tune up , brakes and more. Great SUV that is super clean has always been looked afterer.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797