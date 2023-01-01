Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean Santa Fe GL SPORT. LOaded with power sunroof, heated seats and so much more. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, very very well maintained and it shows with recent tires, tune up , brakes and more. Great SUV that is super clean has always been looked afterer.</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

145,000 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL W/SPORT

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL W/SPORT

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMSG4AG2AH372884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean Santa Fe GL SPORT. LOaded with power sunroof, heated seats and so much more. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, very very well maintained and it shows with recent tires, tune up , brakes and more. Great SUV that is super clean has always been looked afterer.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

905-878-1797

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe