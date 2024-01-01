$7,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr V6 Auto GL w/Sport
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr V6 Auto GL w/Sport
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
SUPER CLEAN Santa FE SPORT. LOADED with heated sest, sunroof and so much more. 2 owner car, DEALER SERVICED !!! Just traded in on NEW Santa FE.... NEW BRAKES front and back, new muffler, fluids, tires and so much more. In really nice shape, ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! ready to go today !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797