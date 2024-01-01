Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>SUPER CLEAN Santa FE SPORT. LOADED with heated sest, sunroof and so much more. 2 owner car, DEALER SERVICED !!! Just traded in on NEW Santa FE.... NEW BRAKES front and back, new muffler, fluids, tires and so much more. In really nice shape, ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! ready to go today !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

170,000 KM

Details

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr V6 Auto GL w/Sport

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr V6 Auto GL w/Sport

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMSGDAG2AH370097

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

SUPER CLEAN Santa FE SPORT. LOADED with heated sest, sunroof and so much more. 2 owner car, DEALER SERVICED !!! Just traded in on NEW Santa FE.... NEW BRAKES front and back, new muffler, fluids, tires and so much more. In really nice shape, ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! ready to go today !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe