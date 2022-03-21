Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8859515
  VIN: 5NMSHDAG6AH405463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean, 1 owner FULLY LOADED with heated leather seats, power sunroof, navigation and so much more. Great service history and very very well maintained car. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Ready to go anywhere. Just a clean solid SUV, ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! 2 year warranty included. 750 per claim.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

