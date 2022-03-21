$13,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8859515
- VIN: 5NMSHDAG6AH405463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean, 1 owner FULLY LOADED with heated leather seats, power sunroof, navigation and so much more. Great service history and very very well maintained car. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Ready to go anywhere. Just a clean solid SUV, ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! 2 year warranty included. 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT!!
Vehicle Features
