2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

140,000 KM

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr V6 Auto GL w/Sport

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr V6 Auto GL w/Sport

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9505357
  VIN: 5NMSGDAG4AH414570

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANY INCLUDED!!!

Super CLEAN !!!! Fully load sport with heated, leather suede seats, power sunroof, upgraded audio with apple carplay/android auto.. 1 owner, no accidents, no stories, dealer service in excellent shape. very very clean unit. Runs grreat, recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Just a great 4X4 suv backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claim. 750 per claim.

WE FIANANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

