Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable grey cloth seats, perfect for family adventures or daily commutes. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, the Tucson is a joy to drive with its responsive automatic transmission and smooth handling.</p><p>This Tucson GLS comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows and locks. Stay safe and comfortable with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and heated mirrors. Whether youre braving a snowy winter or simply enjoying a sunny day, this Tucson is ready for anything.</p><p>Here are five of the Tucson GLSs most sizzling features:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Enjoy the thrill of the open road without breaking the bank at the pump.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Grey Cloth Seats:</strong> Relax in style and comfort with the roomy interior.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Effortlessly unlock your Tucson and get on your way.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Keep your vision clear in any weather condition.</li><li><strong>Traction Control:</strong> Feel confident behind the wheel, even in slippery conditions.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish Hyundai Tucson GLS. Visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2010 Hyundai Tucson

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Hyundai Tucson

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Tucson

GLS

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1730125695
  2. 1730125699
  3. 1730125703
  4. 1730125707
  5. 1730125712
  6. 1730125717
  7. 1730125722
  8. 1730125727
  9. 1730125732
  10. 1730125737
  11. 1730125742
  12. 1730125747
  13. 1730125752
  14. 1730125757
  15. 1730125762
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JU3AC2AU087926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Disclosures

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable grey cloth seats, perfect for family adventures or daily commutes. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, the Tucson is a joy to drive with its responsive automatic transmission and smooth handling.

This Tucson GLS comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows and locks. Stay safe and comfortable with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and heated mirrors. Whether you're braving a snowy winter or simply enjoying a sunny day, this Tucson is ready for anything.

Here are five of the Tucson GLS's most sizzling features:

  • Fuel-Efficient 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine: Enjoy the thrill of the open road without breaking the bank at the pump.
  • Comfortable Grey Cloth Seats: Relax in style and comfort with the roomy interior.
  • Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your Tucson and get on your way.
  • Heated Mirrors: Keep your vision clear in any weather condition.
  • Traction Control: Feel confident behind the wheel, even in slippery conditions.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish Hyundai Tucson GLS. Visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4Motion for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4Motion 44,000 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR SEL for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR SEL 160,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Cpe Z06 for sale in Brantford, ON
2006 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Cpe Z06 120,000 KM $65,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Tucson