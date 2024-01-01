$7,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Tucson
GLS
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable grey cloth seats, perfect for family adventures or daily commutes. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, the Tucson is a joy to drive with its responsive automatic transmission and smooth handling.
This Tucson GLS comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows and locks. Stay safe and comfortable with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and heated mirrors. Whether you're braving a snowy winter or simply enjoying a sunny day, this Tucson is ready for anything.
Here are five of the Tucson GLS's most sizzling features:
- Fuel-Efficient 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine: Enjoy the thrill of the open road without breaking the bank at the pump.
- Comfortable Grey Cloth Seats: Relax in style and comfort with the roomy interior.
- Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your Tucson and get on your way.
- Heated Mirrors: Keep your vision clear in any weather condition.
- Traction Control: Feel confident behind the wheel, even in slippery conditions.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish Hyundai Tucson GLS. Visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive!
