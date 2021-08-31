Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 International 4300

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

Contact Seller
2010 International 4300

2010 International 4300

Garbage compactor

Watch This Vehicle

2010 International 4300

Garbage compactor

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

  1. 1631206455
  2. 1631206455
  3. 1631206455
  4. 1631206455
  5. 1631206455
  6. 1631206455
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $2,500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7606009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From J. Domotor Enterprises

2000 GMC T7500 SWEEPER
 13,000 MI
$5,900 + tax & lic
2004 GMC T7500 STREE...
 60,000 KM
$18,400 + tax & lic
2009 Gulfstream Tour...
 38,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

905-308-XXXX

(click to show)

905-308-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory