2010 International 4300

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $2,500

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7606009

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Body Style Dump Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.