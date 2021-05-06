2010 International DuraStar

+ taxes & licensing
905-308-2384
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
905-308-2384
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY A HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER BUCKET TRUCK- Non Runner- Truck appears to have a bent pushrod- 2010 International 4400 DuraStar. 7.6L MaxxForce DT with only 141KM. Well maintained based on the Documented Service History on the CarFax through Hydro One. Engine is partially dismantled. We are not mechanics and are selling this As-Is because we do not have an on-site mechanic at any rate lower that $126/ hour. This is a $45-50K rig every day of the week.
Truck is the Extended Cab model and the apparatus is a Single Man fully insulated Terex Hi Ranger HR46M (with Jibb or Material Handler) with a working height over 50 feet. Has outriggers and is built with an all fiberglass sealed service body.
37000 lbs GVWR (14000 lbs Front- 23000 lbs Rear)
Sits on 545" Wheelbase.
Please Read the entire listing above and verbiage below before Messaging 'Is this Available'
Here is the CarFax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xWVp8uSjZ6WqP0N%2BYtgcanH%2Fk2NMrOWw
No extra fees, plus HST only.
Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)
Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca
Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.
You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.
Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.
1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8