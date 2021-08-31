Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Jaguar XF

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2010 Jaguar XF

2010 Jaguar XF

Premium Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Jaguar XF

Premium Luxury

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7736418
  • VIN: SAJXA0GBXALR56462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEAR WARRANTY !!

DEALER SERVICED !!! SUPER CLEAN ! All maintenance is up to date. Runs and drives liek a new car. Fully loaded with sunroof and navigation unit. Interior is very clean. Just a great driver. Comes with set of snow tires as well. A true must see and drive. So smooth !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 115,000 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Escape XLT
 195,000 KM
$5,899 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Fit LX
 170,000 KM
$4,699 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory