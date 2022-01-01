Menu
2010 Jeep Compass

165,000 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2010 Jeep Compass

2010 Jeep Compass

North Edition

2010 Jeep Compass

North Edition

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8075392
  • VIN: 1J4NF4FB8AD520228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 North Edition. Super clean Jeep. Very well maintained. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and Alignment done. Has a great service history. Runs like new. Fully loaded. Just a clean solid Jeep. Ready to go anywhere !! Dealer serviced, always maintained properly and well looked after. Very nice Jeep !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

