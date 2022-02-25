Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Jeep Patriot

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2010 Jeep Patriot

2010 Jeep Patriot

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Jeep Patriot

LIMITED

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8280261
  • VIN: 1J4NF4GB7AD551226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Very clean 4X4 LIMITED Patriot. Loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof, keyless entry and so much more. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and full tune up etc. Runs and drives great. 4X4 is awsome. You can take this unit anywhere !! Just a really clean well mainatained 4X4 Jeep. Warranty included !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2011 Ford Edge SEL
 175,000 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic
2008 Mercedes-Benz M...
 210,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Genesis...
 200,000 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory