$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2010 Jeep Patriot
2010 Jeep Patriot
LIMITED
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8280261
- VIN: 1J4NF4GB7AD551226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!
Very clean 4X4 LIMITED Patriot. Loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof, keyless entry and so much more. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and full tune up etc. Runs and drives great. 4X4 is awsome. You can take this unit anywhere !! Just a really clean well mainatained 4X4 Jeep. Warranty included !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2