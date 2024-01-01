Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Nice clean Forte, ONLY 125000kms... Loaded with heated seats, power sunroof and more. Very very well looked after and it shows. </p><p>Recent tires, brakes and tune up. Great car, GAS SAVER !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2010 Kia Forte

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto EX w/Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto EX w/Sunroof

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1727717835
  2. 1727717836
  3. 1727717843
  4. 1727717850
  5. 1727717858
  6. 1727717867
  7. 1727717878
  8. 1727717883
  9. 1727717888
  10. 1727717892
  11. 1727717902
  12. 1727717907
  13. 1727717915
  14. 1727717920
  15. 1727717925
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFU4A29A5095231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Nice clean Forte, ONLY 125000kms... Loaded with heated seats, power sunroof and more. Very very well looked after and it shows. 

Recent tires, brakes and tune up. Great car, GAS SAVER !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn LT Platinum Edition for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn LT Platinum Edition 115,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Kia Forte5 5dr HB Auto SX Luxury for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Kia Forte5 5dr HB Auto SX Luxury 135,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4dr Sdn V8 4MATIC for sale in Brantford, ON
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4dr Sdn V8 4MATIC 220,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2010 Kia Forte